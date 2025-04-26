Fastbreak

Kristaps Porzingis Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Celtics-Magic Game

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis met with the media after Game 3.

Ben Stinar

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics played the Orlando Magic (in Florida) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The Celtics lost by a score of 95-93.

Despite the loss, they still have a 2-1 lead over the Magic in the series.

Kristaps Porzingis had a tough night, finishing with seven points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/10 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media.

Porzingis (h/t Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS): "It stings, man. This game, I have to take accountability. I played like s**t."

Porzingis has struggled to shoot through the first three games of the series.

As a whole, he is 0/10 from the three-point range in 94 total minutes.

Via @lockedupjb: "Kristaps Porzingis this series:

10.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
1.0 APG
28.1 FG%
0 3FG%
66.7 FT%
38.8 TS%

Needs to be better."

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) returned to the court to shoot fouls shots after being cut by an elbow during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Porzingis is in his second season playing for Boston.

The 2018 NBA All-Star finished the regular season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Awful night for Kristaps Porzingis. He's been a mess on offense and getting beat off the bounce on defense.

Celtics need him to be a lot better."

