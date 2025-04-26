Kristaps Porzingis Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Celtics-Magic Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics played the Orlando Magic (in Florida) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Celtics lost by a score of 95-93.
Despite the loss, they still have a 2-1 lead over the Magic in the series.
Kristaps Porzingis had a tough night, finishing with seven points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/10 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Porzingis (h/t Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS): "It stings, man. This game, I have to take accountability. I played like s**t."
Porzingis has struggled to shoot through the first three games of the series.
As a whole, he is 0/10 from the three-point range in 94 total minutes.
Via @lockedupjb: "Kristaps Porzingis this series:
10.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
1.0 APG
28.1 FG%
0 3FG%
66.7 FT%
38.8 TS%
Needs to be better."
Porzingis is in his second season playing for Boston.
The 2018 NBA All-Star finished the regular season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Awful night for Kristaps Porzingis. He's been a mess on offense and getting beat off the bounce on defense.
Celtics need him to be a lot better."