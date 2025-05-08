Kristaps Porzingis Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Knicks-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in Massachusetts for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics lost by a score of 91-90 (despite having a 20-point lead).
Via ClutchPoints: "The Celtics had a 20-point lead in Games 1 and 2, all coming in the second half
They blow another 20-point lead and as a result, the defending champs are down 2-0 to the Knicks with the series shifting to New York"
Kristaps Porzingis left Game 1 due to an illness.
He returned to action in Game 2 (but came off the bench) and finished with eight points and four rebounds while shooting 3/5 from the field in just 14 minutes of playing time.
After the tough loss, Porzingis made an honest statement about his health when he met with the media.
Porzingis (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network): "I'm just not feeling my best at all. It kills me inside that it's happening in this moment... I'm just not feeling my best. It's tough for me, but who cares... Nobody feels sorry for us, sorry for me and we have to keep going."
Porzingis is coming off another strong regular season, so his availability is vital to the team's chances of making another deep run.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Kristaps Porzingis gets a massive ovation as he steps onto the floor ahead of tip-off"
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday afternoon in New York City.