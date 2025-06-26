Kristaps Porzingis Makes Feelings Clear About Atlanta Hawks Trade
Kristaps Porzingis is one of the most talented players in the NBA (when healthy).
Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics had sent Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade.
Via @sixringsofsteeI: "The Atlanta Hawks turned Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Dejounte Murray into:
- Dyson Daniels
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Asa Newell
- 2026 NOP/MIL Swap Best
- 2027 NOP/MIL Swap Worst
Pretty impressive stuff"
Following the trade, Porzingis made a post to his Instagram story (that Hawks fans will love).
He wrote: "genuinely excited for what's ahead 📈📈"
Porzingis helped the Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
He had a very productive two-year stint in Boston.
Via Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe: "There's never been a player I've changed my view on more from before his time with the Celtics to the end of his time with the Celtics.
Kristaps Porzingis is the ultimate teammate, will do anything for his people and is a true winner. No Banner 18 without him."
Last season, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He will now join a Hawks team that also has All-Star point guard Trae Young, Jalen Johnson (and defensive specialist Dyson Daniels).
Porzingis wrote on X: "Boston will always be special in my heart.
Huge thank you to the organization, coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans!
Class organization. Forever grateful."