Kristaps Porzingis Makes Heartfelt Post Explaining Absence From Celtics
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Utah Jazz (at home).
Kristaps Porzingis missed his sixth straight game with an illness.
During the night, the 2018 NBA All-Star made a heartfelt post to X explaining the situation.
Porzingis wrote: "I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon. 🙏💚"
Porzingis has been a huge contributor for the Celtics over the previous two seasons.
He is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
While he has dealt with a lot of healthy issues over ten years, he is also among the most talented forward/centers in the NBA.
The 29-year-old has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 491 games.
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-18 record in 64 games.
Following the Jazz, they will have one another game at home when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.