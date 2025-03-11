Fastbreak

Kristaps Porzingis Makes Heartfelt Post Explaining Absence From Celtics

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis made a post to X.

Ben Stinar

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Utah Jazz (at home).

Kristaps Porzingis missed his sixth straight game with an illness.

During the night, the 2018 NBA All-Star made a heartfelt post to X explaining the situation.

Porzingis wrote: "I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon. 🙏💚"

Boston Celtics
Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts from the sideline in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Porzingis has been a huge contributor for the Celtics over the previous two seasons.

He is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 32 games.

NBA
Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) dues the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

While he has dealt with a lot of healthy issues over ten years, he is also among the most talented forward/centers in the NBA.

The 29-year-old has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.

His career averages are 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 491 games.

NBA
Feb 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) arrives at the Scotiabank Arena before a game against the Toronto Raptors. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-18 record in 64 games.

Following the Jazz, they will have one another game at home when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.