Kristaps Porzingis Makes Honest Comment After Pistons-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 123-99.
Kristaps Porzingis finished the victory with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/18 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After missing the start of the season, the 2024 NBA Champion has appeared in six of the previous eight games.
Following the win over Detroit, Porzingis was asked about his conditioning (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Porzingis: "I think a couple more games. A couple more games. Then I'll be where I need to be."
Even though Porzingis says it will take more time, he is still averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in six games.
The good news for the Celtics is that they have a lot of time for Porzingis to get to 100%.
They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-5 record in their first 25 games.
Right now, the Orlando Magic (third seed) are 4.0 games behind Boston.
At home, the Celtics are 11-3 in 14 games.
Following the Pistons, the Celtics will play their next game on Sunday evening against the Washington Wizards (in Washington, D.C.).
On the road, they have gone 9-2 in 11 games away from Boston.
As for the Pistons, they dropped to 10-16 in their first 26 games of the season.