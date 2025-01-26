Kristaps Porzingis Makes Honest Dallas Mavericks Statement After Celtics Win
On Saturday evening, Kristaps Porzingis helped the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 122-107.
The 2018 NBA All-Star finished the win with 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Via Taylor Snow: "Tonight was the first time since 1/30/24 that all five Celtics starters scored 15+ points.
Jayson Tatum - 24 PTS
Derrick White – 23 PTS
Jaylen Brown – 22 PTS
Kristaps Porzingis – 18 PTS
Jrue Holiday – 17 PTS
104 points combined"
After the game, Porzingis was asked about playing his former team.
He spent part of four seasons in Dallas.
Porzingis (h/t Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS): "Always a nice atmosphere here. I have some good memories from here, and I have not good, great relationships here with many people. I miss a lot of these nice people. It's always good to come back."
The Mavs traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards during the 2021-22 season.
He was then traded to Boston in the summer of 2023.
Right now, the 29-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 21 games.
Last season, Porzingis played a major role in the Celtics winning the 2024 title.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-14 record in 46 games.