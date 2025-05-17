Kristaps Porzingis Makes Honest New York Knicks Statement
On Friday night, the New York Knicks eliminated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
Kristaps Porzingis finished the 119-81 loss with four points, five rebounds and one block while shooting 1/4 from the field in 11 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Porzingis spoke honestly about his former team.
Porzingis (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos): "The support from the Knicks fans was through the roof tonight and all throughout the playoffs. Unbelievable fans, unbelievable city and there's a side of me that's very very happy. That's very happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best."
Porzingis finished his second season with the Celtics averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He dealt with an illness that kept him limited in the playoffs.
Via Jay King of The Athletic: "Kristaps Porzingis said nobody is really clear on what he’s going through right now. They tested his heart as well as for other illnesses.
Asked if he has long term concerns, he said he’s not sure but doesn’t think so. He believes rest might be best for him."
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft (by the Knicks).
He has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards over ten NBA seasons.
The Knicks are headed to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season.