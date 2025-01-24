Kristaps Porzingis Makes Honest Statement After Boston Celtics Lose To Lakers
On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics had a tough 117-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (in California).
Kristaps Porzingis finished his night with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2018 NBA All-Star was honest when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Porzingis: "I think we're starting to play better. We just didn't have a good night tonight. We had a back-to-back. That has to go into the equation... To be honest, I feel like we are starting to play better. I think we'll be fine."
The Celtics had been coming off a 117-113 (overtime) victory over the LA Clippers the night before.
However, Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford did not play in that game.
Porzingis is in his second year playing for Boston.
He is currently averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-14 record in 45 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On the road, the Celtics are 16-6 in the 22 games they have played away from Boston.
Following their loss to the Lakers, the Celtics will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.