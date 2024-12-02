Kristaps Porzingis Makes Honest Statement After Celtics-Cavs Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
While the game was close, the Celtics lost by a score of 115-111.
Kristaps Porzingis finished the loss with 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he was honest with his comments when he met with the media (h/t Noa Dalzell).
Porzingis (via NBC Sports Boston): "I felt myself that I didn't play up to my level today, and I was half a step late on some situations, didn't anticipate some things quickly enough... I just felt a step slow tonight, and that's on me."
Porzingis has only appeared in three games so far this season.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 16-4 in their first 20 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They had their seven-game winning streak come to an end.
Following the Cavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday evening when they return to Boston to host the Miami Heat.
As for the Cavs, they improved to 18-3 in their first 21 games, which has them as the best team in the NBA.
Following Boston, they will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.