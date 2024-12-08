Kristaps Porzingis Makes Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Massachusetts.
The Celtics lost by a score of 127-121.
After the game, Kristaps Porzingis met with the media and made honest comments (h/t NBC Sports Boston).
Porzingis: "I didn't feel like they were crazy physical. I feel like other teams maybe are even a little bit better than them. I think they just had a specific game plan, which caught us off guard, of course. That's how it is. Teams want to throw all kinds of crazy stuff at us to try and rob a game. It is what it is. Good game-plan. Honestly, we didn't make shots. Normal shots. Caught us off guard a little bit."
Porzingis finished the loss with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 6/17 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 19-5 in their first 24 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are just 2.0 games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for first.
Following the Grizzlies, the Celtics will resume action on Thursday evening when they host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.
Porzingis is in his second year in Boston.
The 2018 NBA All-Star has averages of 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in five games.