Kristaps Porzingis Official Injury Status For Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals Game 1
Kristaps Porzingis will be one of the most important players for the 2024 NBA Finals.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is in his first year with the Boston Celtics, and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range 57 games.
He has missed each of the previous ten games and hasn't played since the first round of the playoffs.
However, the Celtics have revealed that he will be officially available for Game 1 against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening in Boston.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Dallas:
No injuries to report 👀"
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Most recently, the Celtics swept the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Timberwolves in the Western Conference (in five games).
The Celtics most recently won the NBA Championship during the 2008 season, while the Mavs last won a title in 2011.
Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).