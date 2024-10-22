Kristaps Porzingis Posts Instagram Before Boston Celtics First Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the New York Knicks.
Before the game, Kristaps Porzingis made a post to Instagram that had over 23,000 likes in less than two hours.
Porzingis captioned his post: "What a vibe in this city )) See you all tonight my friends 🫶"
There were also a lot of comments from fans.
@greenrunsdeep: "Future mayor of Boston."
@rickysbasic: "Back to back rings on the way❕🍀"
@grantmarq_: "Champion of the North End right here"
@therealalexism: "Get that ring champ ☘️🏆💍"
Porzingis will not be playing in Tuesday's game, as he will miss the beginning of the season due to injury.
Via The Boston Celtics on June 27: " Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
Porzingis is expected to return to play in 5-6 months. Further updates will be provided as necessary."
Porzingis is going into his second year as a member of the franchise.
He is already a fan-favorite and finished last year with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Following the Knicks, the Celtics will travel to Washington, D.C. for a showdown with Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards on Thursday evening.
Last season, they won their first NBA Championship in 16 years when they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.