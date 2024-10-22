Fastbreak

Kristaps Porzingis Posts Instagram Before Boston Celtics First Game

Kristaps Porzingis made a post to Instagram before Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) celebrates after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) celebrates after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the New York Knicks.

Before the game, Kristaps Porzingis made a post to Instagram that had over 23,000 likes in less than two hours.

Porzingis captioned his post: "What a vibe in this city )) See you all tonight my friends 🫶"

There were also a lot of comments from fans.

@greenrunsdeep: "Future mayor of Boston."

@rickysbasic: "Back to back rings on the way❕🍀"

@grantmarq_: "Champion of the North End right here"

@therealalexism: "Get that ring champ ☘️🏆💍"

Kristaps Porzingis
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (center) and forward Jayson Tatum (right) celebrate with Celtics director of rehabilitation Steve Mount in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Porzingis will not be playing in Tuesday's game, as he will miss the beginning of the season due to injury.

Via The Boston Celtics on June 27: " Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.

Porzingis is expected to return to play in 5-6 months. Further updates will be provided as necessary."

Porzingis is going into his second year as a member of the franchise.

He is already a fan-favorite and finished last year with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

Kristaps Porzingis
Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Following the Knicks, the Celtics will travel to Washington, D.C. for a showdown with Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards on Thursday evening.

Last season, they won their first NBA Championship in 16 years when they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

