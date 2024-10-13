Kristaps Porzingis Posts Instagram Story After 76ers Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts for their third preseason game.
The 76ers were playing without a lot of key players, and the Celtics were able to win by the commanding score of 139-89 to advance to 3-0 in the preseason.
After the victory, Kristaps Porzingis made a post to his Instagram story.
He captioned the post: "W"
Porzingis remains out, as he underwent surgery over the offseason.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps on June 27: "The Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis had surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon, and that he will return to play in “5-to-6 months” — meaning he’ll be out well into the start of next season."
The 2018 NBA All-Star is coming off his first year with the Celtics where he averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He also dealt with injuries during the 2024 NBA playoffs, but was still able to contribute to the Celtics winning the title over the Dallas Mavericks.
The Celtics have a talented enough team that they will likely be able to finish among the top three teams in the Eastern Conference without Porzingis.
They will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host the New York Knicks in Boston.
In addition to the Celtics, Porzingis has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks.