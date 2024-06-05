Kristaps Porzingis' Quote About The Dallas Mavericks Went Viral Before NBA Finals
On June 6, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Kristaps Porzingis is in his first year with the Celtics after getting traded (via the Washington Wizards) over the offseason.
Before the Wizards, he had spent part of three seasons playing for Dallas.
On Tuesday, Porzingis met with the media and spoke about his former team.
Porzingis Via The NBA: "I think it's gonna be great. Played there for two and a half years, and I'm happy for everybody in Dallas. A lot of great relationships I have there and I think they deserve to have some success like they've had this season. It's gonna be fun going up against my old team, going back to Dallas, playing some games there. Looking forward to it."
While the Mavs had a talented roster, Porzingis and Luka Doncic were unable to get out of the first round of the playoffs during their short stint as teammates.
Porzingis finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
That said, he has missed each of the previous ten games and hasn't played since the first round.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.