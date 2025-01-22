Fastbreak

Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Status For Celtics-Clippers Game

Kristaps Porzingis has been added to the injury report.

Ben Stinar

Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Los Angeles to play the Clippers.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been added to the injury report.

Porzingis is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 19 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (illness) now questionable Wednesday."

The Celtics are coming off a 125-85 victory over the Golden State Warriors (in San Francisco).

Porzingis finished the win with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/13 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis (8) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) battle for position in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Porzingis has helped the Celtics be one of the best teams in the league through the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season.

They enter play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record in 43 games.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 6-4.

Following their showdown with the Clippers, they will play their next game on Thursday when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for the Clippers, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following Boston, the Clippers will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.

