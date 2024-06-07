Kristaps Porzingis' Viral Quote After Boston Celtics Won Game 1
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 107-89 to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Kristaps Porzingis had missed the previous ten games due to injury, but he returned to action (off the bench) and exploded for 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in only 21 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2018 NBA All-Star met with the media and spoke about how he came out so strong despite being out of action for nearly a month.
Porzingis: "Obviously, what helped me was even from the walk out before the game and then getting on the court, getting that kind of support was unreal. The adrenaline was pumping through my veins, and that definitely helped."
Porzingis is in his first season playing for the Celtics, and he has fit in perfectly next to All-Star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
His averages for the season were 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
Game 2 against the Mavs will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then travel to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
Porzingis got off to such a good start in the first half that he made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut 👏"