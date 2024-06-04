Kristaps Porzingis Was Asked About Failed Dallas Mavericks Tenure Before NBA Finals
Kristaps Porzingis is in his first season playing for the Boston Celtics, and while he hasn't played in the last ten games, the team is headed to the NBA Finals, where they will face off against the Dallas Mavericks.
Porzingis spent several seasons with Dallas, but the team never got out of the first round of the playoffs.
On Tuesday, Porzingis was asked about his failed tenure in Dallas (h/t Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog).
Reporter: "Your relationship with Luka.. You guys seemed close off the floor, it didn't work as much on the floor. Can you kind of summarize those two and a half years, was it frustrating, you we're coming from New York, you wanted a fresh start, you wanted to kind of make a splash, it didn't work out there, can you kind of summarize those two and a half years?"
Porzingis: "It didn't work out. I think it was - yeah. Once the trade happened. I don't know, I'm not even thinking about that right now. I'm focused on the job ahead. We can talk about that later."
Porzingis finished this past season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (64-18).
Game 1 against the Mavs will be on June 6 in Massachusetts, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported a positive update.
Via Charania: "Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis (calf) has completed multiple scrimmages in recent days and is expected to return to action for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Dallas on Thursday night barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Porzingis has been sidelined since April 29."