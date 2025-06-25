Kristaps Sends Out Viral Post After Celtics-Hawks Trade
Kristaps Porzingis only played two seasons for the Boston Celtics.
However, the 29-year-old will go down among the most beloved players in franchise history.
Via The NBA (on June 6, 2024): "WHAT A RETURN FOR KRISTAPS PORZINGIS 🔥 1
8 PTS 7-9 FGM 2 3PM 2 BLK
He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut 👏"
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Porzingis is now being sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a multi-player trade (that also included the Brooklyn Nets).
Via Charania: "Opportunistic acquisitions for the Hawks and Nets -- while the Celtics are now out of the salary cap's second apron."
Following the trade, Porzingis made a post to X that had over
His post had over 40,000 likes and one million impressions in five hours.
He wrote: "Boston will always be special in my heart.
Huge thank you to the organization, coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans!
Class organization. Forever grateful."
Porzingis played a major role in the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Via ClutchPoints: "Kristaps Porzingis has bid farewell to the Celtics in a heartwarming Instagram post.
The 1x champion featured his iconic block from Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals
(via kporzee/IG)"
Porzingis has played ten total NBA seasons for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.
He was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.