Kristaps Sends Out Viral Post After Celtics-Hawks Trade

Kristaps Porzingis made a post to X after getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Dec 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) hugs Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) after a game at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kristaps Porzingis only played two seasons for the Boston Celtics.

However, the 29-year-old will go down among the most beloved players in franchise history.

Via The NBA (on June 6, 2024): "WHAT A RETURN FOR KRISTAPS PORZINGIS 🔥 1

8 PTS 7-9 FGM 2 3PM 2 BLK

He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut 👏"

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Porzingis is now being sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a multi-player trade (that also included the Brooklyn Nets).

Via Charania: "Opportunistic acquisitions for the Hawks and Nets -- while the Celtics are now out of the salary cap's second apron."

Following the trade, Porzingis made a post to X that had over

His post had over 40,000 likes and one million impressions in five hours.

He wrote: "Boston will always be special in my heart.
Huge thank you to the organization, coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans!
Class organization. Forever grateful."

Porzingis played a major role in the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.

Via ClutchPoints: "Kristaps Porzingis has bid farewell to the Celtics in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The 1x champion featured his iconic block from Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals

(via kporzee/IG)"

Porzingis has played ten total NBA seasons for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

He was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

