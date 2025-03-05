Fastbreak

Kyle Kuzma Comments On Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post

Kyle Kuzma (Bucks) commented on Jayson Tatum's (Celtics) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Mar 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma reacts from the bench during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma reacts from the bench during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

On Monday, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum celebrated his 27th birthday.

The All-Star forward made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

He captioned his post: "27🙏🏽"

Many people around the NBA world left comments, and one person who left a message was Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma.

He wrote: "Happy Bday my brotha!🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Kyle Kuzma Comment
Kyle Kuzma Comment / March 4

NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction, as Kuzma and Tatum are two of the most notable players.

They were both part of the 2017 NBA Draft class.

NBA
Feb 23, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (left) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (right) in the first half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Celtics 114-112. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tatum has spent all eight seasons with Boston.

He is currently averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Last season, the former Duke star helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship in 16 years.

Via Ballislife.com: "HBD Jayson Tatum. He's only...27!

Tatum's Career Highs
Regular Season (60)
Playoffs (51)
All-Star Game (55)
Play-In Tournament (50)"

Meanwhile, Kuzma has spent part of eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards (and Bucks).

He is currently averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 28.4% from the three-point range in 42 games.

During the 2020 season, Kuzma helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship.

Via Jake Weinbach: "Kyle Kuzma deserves a lot of credit for how he’s adapted as a role player with the Bucks.

I think his defense with his athleticism and length on the wing has actually been the most impressive contribution. Kuz has made an instant impact since coming to Milwaukee."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.