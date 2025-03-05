Kyle Kuzma Comments On Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post
On Monday, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum celebrated his 27th birthday.
The All-Star forward made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes and 3,000 comments.
He captioned his post: "27🙏🏽"
Many people around the NBA world left comments, and one person who left a message was Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma.
He wrote: "Happy Bday my brotha!🙏🏽🙏🏽"
NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction, as Kuzma and Tatum are two of the most notable players.
They were both part of the 2017 NBA Draft class.
Tatum has spent all eight seasons with Boston.
He is currently averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Last season, the former Duke star helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
Via Ballislife.com: "HBD Jayson Tatum. He's only...27!
Tatum's Career Highs
Regular Season (60)
Playoffs (51)
All-Star Game (55)
Play-In Tournament (50)"
Meanwhile, Kuzma has spent part of eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards (and Bucks).
He is currently averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 28.4% from the three-point range in 42 games.
During the 2020 season, Kuzma helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship.
Via Jake Weinbach: "Kyle Kuzma deserves a lot of credit for how he’s adapted as a role player with the Bucks.
I think his defense with his athleticism and length on the wing has actually been the most impressive contribution. Kuz has made an instant impact since coming to Milwaukee."