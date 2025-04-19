Kyle Kuzma Destroyed By NBA World For 0-Point Performance In Bucks-Pacers Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks played Game 1 of their series against the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis).
The Bucks lost by a score of 117-98.
Kyle Kuzma finished the loss with 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals and 0 blocks while shooting 0/5 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Kendrick Perkins: "Can somebody tell Kuzma that the Playoffs has started. Jesus Christ"
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦: "Kyle Kuzma on pace to set a playoff record!
The most missed shots by a player to not register a point, rebound, or assist in 20+ minutes of a playoff game!
Maurice Lucas’ four missed looks stood for almost 40 years."
@StatMamba: "Kyle Kuzma in his Bucks playoff debut:
0 PTS
0 REB
0 AST
0 STL
0 BLK
22 MIN
The 2nd most minutes played by a Bucks player without recording a stat (Tony Snell 28)."
@big_business_: "Go outside, get some fresh air or go watch Sinners
Staying in your crib watching Kyle Kuzma play basketball is unhealthy"
Rob Perez: "Kyle Kuzma has done it! The second time this season a player has recorded 0 PTS/REB/AST/STL/BLK in = or > 20 mins played.
He joins this regular season fraternity from the last decade (left) and also those who have accomplished it in the playoffs (right), the first in a decade!"
@WizardsMuse1: "Kyle Kuzma In The First Half:
0 Points
0 Rebounds
0 Assists
0 Stocks
0/3 FG
0/2 3P
2 Fouls
-17
14 Minutes
Getting Cooked Defensively
Bucks Trail Pacers 67-43
"Winning Basketball""
@LakersLead: "Reminder that LeBron and AD won a Championship with Kuzma as their third option"
@PlayoffDeuce: "Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince played a combined for 41 minutes tonight.
They combined for 0 points"
@BetMGM: "If you’re reading this you have the same stat line as Kyle Kuzma today"
Kuzma is in his first season playing for the Bucks.
The 2020 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night.