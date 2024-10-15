Kyle Kuzma Drops Ben Simmons To The Floor Then Airballs In Wizards-Nets Game
On Monday evening, Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards are facing off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center for their fourth preseason game.
During the first half, Kuzma nearly had a huge highlight that would have gone viral on social media.
His hesitation move dropped Ben Simmons to the floor, but Kuzma ended up airballing the shot.
Via Courtside Buzz: "KYLE KUZMA DROPPED BEN SIMMONS WITH A HESITATION… THEN AIRBALLED 😳😂"
Many fans got a lot of humor out of the blooper.
@GSWarriorsHouse: "Might be the worst play of the year😭"
@CigarCurry: "This going platinum on Shaqtin a Fool"
@Geelarks: "I’m not even joking they gotta tally up how many times this dude has airballed in the 4 pre season games he’s played so far, this is insane"
@anarkysfinest: "hall of fame sequence"
Kuzma is going into his fourth season as a member of the Wizards.
He finished last year with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Wizards will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.
Meanwhile, Simmons is entering his fourth season in Brooklyn.
He finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
The Nets will open up the regular season on October 23 when they travel to Georgia for a showdown with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.