Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Hawks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards will host the Atlanta Hawks in Washington, D.C.
For the game, the Wizards will be without one of their best players, as Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out.
Kuzma is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range to start the season.
Via The Wizards on Tuesday: "Injury Update: Kyle Kuzma sustained a right groin strain in the fourth quarter of last night's game in Atlanta. Kuzma’s recovery status will be updated as appropriate."
The Wizards enter the matchup with a 1-2 record in three games.
They most recently beat the Hawks (in Atlanta) by a score of 121-119 on Monday.
Kuzma finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 8/20 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following the Hawks, the Wizards will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Via Varun Shankar of Post Sports: "End of Wizards shootaround ahead of tonight’s game vs. Atlanta.
Kyle Kuzma is here but not practicing (he’s out tonight with a right groin strain)"
As for the Hawks, they are 2-2 in their first four games.
After winning their first two games, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the Wizards, the Hawks will return home to host the Sacramento Kings on Friday evening at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.