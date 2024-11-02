Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game
On Saturday evening, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Miami Heat in Mexico.
For the game, the Wizards will be without one of their best players, as Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out.
Kuzma also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the lineup.
The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in three games.
Via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network: "Kyle Kuzma (groin) is OUT for the Wizards’ game against the Heat in Mexico City on Saturday, per coach Brian Keefe."
The Wizards are 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently defeated Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 133-120.
Bilal Coulibaly led the team with 27 points, nine rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Miami, the Wizards will return home to host Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening in Washington, D.C.
As for the Heat, they are 2-2 in their first four games after most recently losing to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks by a score of 116-107.
Following the Wizards, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings in Florida.