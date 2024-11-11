Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Rockets Game
On Monday evening, the Washington Wizards will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, they will have one of their best players back in action, as Kyle Kuzma is not on the injury report.
The 2020 NBA Champion had missed each of the previous five games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kyle Kuzma (groin) not listed on injury report Monday."
Kuzma is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in three games.
He is in his fourth season playing for the Wizards.
Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic: "Kyle Kuzma will be available to play tonight in Houston after he missed the last five games because of a groin strain. The rest of the injury report:
• QUESTIONABLE: Bub Carrington (right knee soreness) and Richaun Holmes (non-Covid illness).
• OUT: Saddiq Bey (left ACL surgery recovery) and Malcom Brogdon (right thumb surgery recovery)."
The Wizards enter the evening with a 2-6 record in their first eight games.
They most recently lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 121-94.
Following the Rockets, the Wizards will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Rockets, they are off to a strong start to the season with a 6-4 record in ten games.
Following Washington, they will resume action on Wednesday when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.