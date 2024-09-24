Kyle Kuzma Is On The Verge Of Washington Wizards History
Kyle Kuzma is coming off his third season playing for the Washington Wizards.
While the Wizards have been among the worst teams in the NBA, Kuzma continues to put up strong number (and is the best player on the team).
Last season, the 2020 NBA Champion averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Kuzma is on the verge of becoming just the fifth player to ever make 500 three-pointers in Wizards history.
He currently has made 439, so he is only 61 away from reaching the milestone.
Last season, Kuzma made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which would mean he would need less than 30 games to hit 500.
The only players that have made 500 for the Wizards are Bradley Beal, Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison and John Wall.
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.
He was a huge surprise for the Los Angeles Lakers and was one of their best players for the first four seasons of his career.
In 2020, Kuzma helped the Lakers defeat the Miami Heat to win the title.
Hs career averages are 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 476 games.
The Wizards will play their first game of the new season when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on October 24.