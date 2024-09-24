Fastbreak

Kyle Kuzma Is On The Verge Of Washington Wizards History

Kyle Kuzma is closing in on Washington Wizards history.

Feb 25, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Kyle Kuzma is coming off his third season playing for the Washington Wizards.

While the Wizards have been among the worst teams in the NBA, Kuzma continues to put up strong number (and is the best player on the team).

Last season, the 2020 NBA Champion averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Dec 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kuzma is on the verge of becoming just the fifth player to ever make 500 three-pointers in Wizards history.

He currently has made 439, so he is only 61 away from reaching the milestone.

Last season, Kuzma made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which would mean he would need less than 30 games to hit 500.

The only players that have made 500 for the Wizards are Bradley Beal, Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison and John Wall.

Apr 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.

He was a huge surprise for the Los Angeles Lakers and was one of their best players for the first four seasons of his career.

In 2020, Kuzma helped the Lakers defeat the Miami Heat to win the title.

Hs career averages are 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 476 games.

Dec 28, 2019; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) participates in shoot around before Los Angeles plays Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Wizards will play their first game of the new season when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on October 24.

