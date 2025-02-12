Kyle Kuzma Makes Honest Statement After Milwaukee Bucks Trade
Kyle Kuzma was recently traded from the Washington Wizards to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2020 NBA Champion had spent part of four seasons with Washington.
On Monday night, Kuzma played his third game for the Bucks.
He finished with 21 points and six rebounds while shooting 6/9 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 125-111.
After the game, Kuzma spoke about being with Milwaukee.
Kuzma (h/t X user @GiannisWorld_): "It's been great, this organization has been extremely welcoming to me. The fanbase has, the players has. I kind of feel like I've already been here for a while. Just talking with everybody, already cool with everybody... I'm very excited to be here. Somewhere where I wanted to be."
Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
He is in his eighth NBA season.
In addition to the Wizards and Bucks, the 29-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kuzma wrote after his first home game with the Bucks: "Wow what a first game in Milwaukee thanks for showing the kid some love I need it!🙏🏽❤️"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-24 record in 52 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.