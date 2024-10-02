Kyle Kuzma Makes Very Honest Jordan Poole Statement
Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are coming off their first season as teammates on the Washington Wizards.
Poole had spent the first four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors before getting traded to the Wizards in the summer of 2023.
On Monday, Kuzma made an honest statement about Poole when he met with reporters at media day (h/t goforitradio).
Kuzma: "From last year, to over the summer, to now, I think Jordan is a much different person. I think he's more relaxed, I think he's more at home, I think for him, coming to a new situation off the first time of his career was probably really, really hard and a little bit different. Everybody moves and develops at a different pace, so you gotta give people grace... I love where he's at from a mentality standpoint. I think that he's Jordan Poole. I don't think that last year he necessarily was. He was a little bit quiet, a little bit standoffish... I think that I see more of what Jordan Poole is now."
Poole had a down year last season, as he averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
Meanwhile, Kuzma led the team with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Wizards will play their first game of the season on October 24 when they host the Boston Celtics.