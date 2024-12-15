Fastbreak

Kyle Kuzma's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Wizards Game

Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston.

Ben Stinar

Oct 30, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) talks with Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. (R) against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards will host the Boston Celtics.

For the game, the Wizards will remain without one of their best players, as Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out.

The 2020 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous six games, so this will be his seventh straight out of the lineup.

Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever on Saturday: "Wizards injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Boston:

OUT:
Kyle Kuzma (ribs)
Corey Kispert (ankle)
Kyshawn George (ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring)
Saddiq Bey (ACL)

Sunday’s contest will mark the 7th straight game missed for Kuzma and 5th straight for George and Kispert."

Kuzma is in his fourth season playing for the Wizards.

He is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 12 games.

Kyle Kuzma
Nov 17, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Wizards have had an extremely tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

They are the worst team in the league with a 3-20 record in their first 23 games.

Over the last ten games, the Wizards have gone just 1-9, and they are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid.

Earlier this season, the Wizards lost to the Celtics by a score of 108-96 (also at home).

Kuzma had 21 points in 35 minutes of playing time.

Kyle Kuzma
Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

As for Boston, they are off to an incredible start as the second seed in the east with a 20-5 record in 25 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
