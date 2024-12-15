Kyle Kuzma's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Wizards Game
On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards will host the Boston Celtics.
For the game, the Wizards will remain without one of their best players, as Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out.
The 2020 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous six games, so this will be his seventh straight out of the lineup.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever on Saturday: "Wizards injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Boston:
OUT:
Kyle Kuzma (ribs)
Corey Kispert (ankle)
Kyshawn George (ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring)
Saddiq Bey (ACL)
Sunday’s contest will mark the 7th straight game missed for Kuzma and 5th straight for George and Kispert."
Kuzma is in his fourth season playing for the Wizards.
He is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The Wizards have had an extremely tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the worst team in the league with a 3-20 record in their first 23 games.
Over the last ten games, the Wizards have gone just 1-9, and they are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid.
Earlier this season, the Wizards lost to the Celtics by a score of 108-96 (also at home).
Kuzma had 21 points in 35 minutes of playing time.
As for Boston, they are off to an incredible start as the second seed in the east with a 20-5 record in 25 games.