Kyle Kuzma's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Wizards Game
On Thursday evening, the Washington Wizards will host the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, the Wizards will remain without one of their best players, as Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out.
The 2020 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous seven games, so this will be his eighth straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kyle Kuzma (rib) listed out for Thursday."
Kuzma is currently in his fourth season playing for Washington.
He is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic on Wednesday: "Malcolm Brogdon, Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert are not on the Wizards' injury report for Thursday's game against the Hornets, so they should be available to play. The team listed Bub Carrington as questionable to play because of a non-Covid illness. Kyle Kuzma remains out."
The Wizards have gotten off to a poor start to the year.
They enter play as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 3-21 record in 24 games.
Over the last ten games, the Wizards have won just once (and they are in the middle of a three-game losing skid).
Following Charlotte, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
As for the Hornets, they have also had a tough start to the season.
They have gone 7-19 in 26 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the east.