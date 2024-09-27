Kyle Kuzma Posts Instagram Story Message For Jordan Poole
The Washington Wizards are coming off a tough season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.
Despite being among the worst teams in the league, the Wizards have an intriguing duo in Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma.
Both players have won NBA Championships and are able to score at a high level.
On Thursday evening, Kuzma made a post to his Instagram story with a message for Poole.
Kuzma was photoed wearing glasses and captioned the story: "@jordan_poole 👓👓👓"
It's possible that Kuzma was referring to Poole's recent Instagram post that had nearly 200,000 likes.
Poole captioned his photos: "The everyday wears 🐢🕶️ @warbyparker"
For Wizards fans, they will likely love seeing that Poole and Kuzma are interacting on social media.
If they are going to become a team that competes for a play-in tournament spot, they will need the star duo to have great chemistry.
Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported that Poole and Kuzma have organized time with teammates over the offseason.
Via Robbins: "Wizards GM Will Dawkins said Kyle Kuzma hosted teammates in Miami in June and Jordan Poole hosted teammates in California in August."
Last season, the Wizards were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They had the second-worst record in the league (ahead of only the Detroit Pistons).
The Wizards will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 24 when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.