Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Post
Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) are two of the most notable players in the NBA.
Kuzma has 4.8 million followers on Instagram, while Edwards currently has 4.2 million.
Recently, Edwards made a post that had over 300,000 likes and 1,000 comments.
Edwards captioned his post: "I love this sh*t"
One person who left a comment was Kuzma.
His comment had over 1,700 likes.
Kuzma wrote: "Hardest shoe out forsure"
Kuzma and Edwards have faced off seven times over their careers.
In seven matchups, Kuzma has a 6-1 record.
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.
He has played seven seasons for the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 476 games.
The 29-year-old has also appeared in 27 playoff games and won the NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
On the other hand, Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent his entire four-year career with the Timberwolves.
He finished last season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.