Fastbreak

Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Post

Kyle Kuzma commented on Anthony Edwards' Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Jan 24, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks to pass in the paint as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks to pass in the paint as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) are two of the most notable players in the NBA.

Kuzma has 4.8 million followers on Instagram, while Edwards currently has 4.2 million.

Recently, Edwards made a post that had over 300,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Edwards captioned his post: "I love this sh*t"

One person who left a comment was Kuzma.

His comment had over 1,700 likes.

Kuzma wrote: "Hardest shoe out forsure"

Kyle Kuzma's Comment
Kyle Kuzma's Comment / August 26

Kuzma and Edwards have faced off seven times over their careers.

In seven matchups, Kuzma has a 6-1 record.

Anthony Edwards Kyle Kuzm
Jan 24, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) makes a move to the basket on Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the fist half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.

He has played seven seasons for the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 476 games.

The 29-year-old has also appeared in 27 playoff games and won the NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Anthony Edwards Kyle Kuzma
Jan 24, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks to pass in the paint as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent his entire four-year career with the Timberwolves.

He finished last season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.

The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.