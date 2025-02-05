Kyle Kuzma Reportedly Makes Bold Decision After Bucks-Wizards Trade
Kyle Kuzma had been in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Washington Wizards.
The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 32 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Kuzma is being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Charania: "Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN."
Following the trade, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Kuzma will reduce his trade kicker.
Via Marks: "To help Milwaukee build out their roster now and in the future, Kyle Kuzma is reducing a portion of the trade bonus in his contract, sources tell ESPN.
The reduced trade bonus allows Milwaukee to remain below the second apron.
Kuzma won a championship with the Lakers in 2020."
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (out of Utah).
He has spent part of eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (and Wizards).
His career averages are 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 508 games.
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-22 record in 48 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak).