Kyle Kuzma Shares Heartfelt Message After First Milwaukee Bucks Home Game
On Sunday afternoon, Kyle Kuzma helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers (in Wisconsin).
Kuzma (who was playing his first home game with the Bucks) finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the win, the 2020 NBA Champion sent out a post (via X) that had over 5,000 likes and 160,000 impressions in one hour.
He wrote: "Wow what a first game in Milwaukee thanks for showing the kid some love I need it!🙏🏽❤️"
Kuzma had been with the Washington Wizards for part of four seasons (before the trade).
He is averaging 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Adding Kyle Kuzma helped to rebalance the Bucks rotation a bit. Now, no one is having to play up a position when Portis is functioning as the backup center. Kuzma is a real four, instead of guys having to masquerade. Gives Milwaukee more size on that second unit."
Kuzma is in his eighth NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Wizards and Bucks).
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-23 record in their first 51 games.
They will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.