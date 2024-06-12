Fastbreak

Kyle Kuzma Trade The Sacramento Kings Must Consider

I believe the Sacramento Kings should try to acquire Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards.

Ben Stinar

Dec 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards are coming off a disappointing year where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.

Despite the team's struggles, Kyle Kuzma had a productive year with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

I believe the Sacramento Kings should try to acquire Kuzma.

Mar 29, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) takes a shot against Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) takes a shot against Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

The Wizards clearly need to make changes, and Kuzma would be the perfect piece to add to the Kings.

At 28, he is in the prime of his career and would likely fit in well next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Nov 10, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings could offer Harrison Barnes and several draft-picks to entice the Wizards.

Barnes has two more years left on his contract (while Kuzma has three), and he would also be able to add veteran leadership to a young locker room.

In addition to saving money by getting off of Kuzma's deal, the Wizards could also get a first-round pick (or two).

This past season, the Kings were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

However, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.

That said, the Kings reached the playoffs in 2023 for the first time since the 2006 season.

Apr 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes for a loose ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes for a loose ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kuzma played a key role in the Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Over the offseason, the Kings will need to look into adding a player like Kuzma (or of his caliber) to improve their chances of making the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.