Kyle Kuzma Trade The Sacramento Kings Must Consider
The Washington Wizards are coming off a disappointing year where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
Despite the team's struggles, Kyle Kuzma had a productive year with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
I believe the Sacramento Kings should try to acquire Kuzma.
The Wizards clearly need to make changes, and Kuzma would be the perfect piece to add to the Kings.
At 28, he is in the prime of his career and would likely fit in well next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
The Kings could offer Harrison Barnes and several draft-picks to entice the Wizards.
Barnes has two more years left on his contract (while Kuzma has three), and he would also be able to add veteran leadership to a young locker room.
In addition to saving money by getting off of Kuzma's deal, the Wizards could also get a first-round pick (or two).
This past season, the Kings were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
However, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
That said, the Kings reached the playoffs in 2023 for the first time since the 2006 season.
Kuzma played a key role in the Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Over the offseason, the Kings will need to look into adding a player like Kuzma (or of his caliber) to improve their chances of making the 2025 NBA playoffs.