Kyle Lowry Reveals Reason For Re-Signing With Philadelphia 76ers
Kyle Lowry is one of the most experienced players in the NBA.
He is coming off his 18th season where he spent time with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.
The six-time NBA All-Star averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Lowry re-signed with the 76ers.
He was asked about the decision when he met with reporters at media day (h/t Austin Krell of On Pattison).
Lowry: "I think the time here was short, but it was fun. I got a chance to get to know Tyrese and Joel and get back with Nick. Being around Nick was part of the reason to come back. But given the opportunity to be around Tyrese and help him grow a little more, help his growth. I seen the things that Daryl and the organization was putting together. It was like a perfect fit for me. Got a good mixture of young guys, got a good mixture of veteran guys. It was like a great opportunity."
Lowry has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.
The 2019 NBA Champion has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,138 regular season games.
The 76ers will open their season when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23.