Fastbreak

Kyle Lowry Reveals Reason For Re-Signing With Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Lowry spoke to reporters at Philadelphia 76ers media day.

Ben Stinar

May 29, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) answers question during a media conference on Media Day for the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
May 29, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) answers question during a media conference on Media Day for the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Kyle Lowry is one of the most experienced players in the NBA.

He is coming off his 18th season where he spent time with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The six-time NBA All-Star averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.

Kyle Lowry
Mar 31, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, Lowry re-signed with the 76ers.

He was asked about the decision when he met with reporters at media day (h/t Austin Krell of On Pattison).

Lowry: "I think the time here was short, but it was fun. I got a chance to get to know Tyrese and Joel and get back with Nick. Being around Nick was part of the reason to come back. But given the opportunity to be around Tyrese and help him grow a little more, help his growth. I seen the things that Daryl and the organization was putting together. It was like a perfect fit for me. Got a good mixture of young guys, got a good mixture of veteran guys. It was like a great opportunity."

Lowry has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2019 NBA Champion has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,138 regular season games.

Kyle Lowry
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) kisses the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 76ers will open their season when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23.

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.