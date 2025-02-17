Kyler Murray Comments On Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post
Devin Booker is one of the best players in Phoenix Suns history.
He recently became the franchise's all-time scoring leader.
Via NBA Communications on February 4: "Devin Booker is now the Suns’ all-time scoring leader. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) and Stephen Curry (GSW) as players to hold the franchise scoring record with their current team."
Following the achievement, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 170,000 likes.
He captioned the post: "ALL-T1ME"
One person who left a comment was Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray.
His comment had over 300 likes.
Murray wrote: "🙏🏽"
For fans of Arizona sports, they will likely love seeing the interaction between two of the state's biggest stars.
In addition to Murray, several other notable people left comments on Booker's post.
Jared Dudley: "1 of 1"
Jordan Schultz: "Pretty incredible when you think about all the greats who’ve played in PHX: Barkley, KJ, Amar’e, Nash, Matrix, Kidd! 🔥🪣🪣🪣"
Jahlil Okafor: "🔥🫡"
Booker is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Suns).
He is currently averaging 26.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 48 games.
The Suns went into the All-Star break as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record in 54 games.
Booker led the franchise to the NBA Finals during the 2021 season.
As for Murray, the former Oklahoma star has been with the Cardinals for six seasons.