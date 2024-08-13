Kyler Murray Reacts To Devin Booker's Instagram Post
Devin Booker has cemented himself as one of the best players in Arizona sports history.
The Phoenix Suns superstar is coming off his ninth season in the NBA (all with the Suns).
He finished the year with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The 27-year-old also just won his second career Gold medal over the weekend (while playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris).
After the Olympics, Booker made several posts to Instagram.
One of them had over 300,000 likes and 1,800 comments.
Booker captioned his post: "I’ll do it"
One person who left a comment was Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
His comment had over 1,200 likes.
Murray wrote: "🫡"
Arizona sports fans will likely love seeing their star quarterback and All-Star shooting guard interacting on social media.
Murray was the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma and has spent his entire five-year career with Arizona.
He has made two Pro Bowls.
As for Booker, he joined the Suns when they were among the worst teams in the NBA.
After a slow start to his career (record wise), Booker has helped lead the Suns to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous four seasons.
They reached the NBA Finals in 2021, and currently have one of the best rosters in the league with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal (in addition to Booker).