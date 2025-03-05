Kyler Murray Sends Message To Mavs Star Kyrie Irving
On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks announced the heartbreaking news that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Irving finished the year with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "After sustaining a knee injury during the Kings game on March 3, Irving’s MRI revealed a torn left ACL."
Many people around the sports world reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
His post had over 4,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Murray wrote: "Prayers to @KyrieIrving ..Godspeed. 🙏🏽"
Many fans commented on Murray's post.
@CobyJohnso98978: "🙏🏽🙏🏽"
@RIZZY_FEARS: "🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 @k1 call him brother, you've been through this and agrees call from you can help him get through this with confidence"
@joesiano24: "I remember when you got hurt. Felt so bad! Hope kyrie recovers fast"
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.
In addition to the Mavs, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets over 14 years.
Via The NBA: "A moment of pure determination for Kyrie Irving.
After suffering an injury, Kyrie was helped to the line to take his free throws before exiting the game.
He made both."
As for Murray, the former Oklahoma star is going into his seventh NFL season (all with Arizona).