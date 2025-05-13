Kylie Jenner Makes Knicks-Celtics NBA Playoff Prediction
On Monday night, the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 121-113 at Madison Square Garden.
They now have a 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Kylie Jenner (and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet) have been seen at the playoff games.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Timothée Chalamet after the Knicks' win 😂"
After Game 4, Jenner (via Instagram) made her prediction for the rest of the series by saying the Knicks would win in five games.
Her post had over 1.4 million likes in less than three hours.
She wrote: "knicks in 🖐🏼"
Many people reacted to Jenner's post (h/t New York Basketball).
@QuickkSZN: "i can’t even hate sadly"
@E_Flo95: "Great now we’re cursed"
@VoidFiji: "Literally Laker fans lmaoooooo"
@WagsM410: "Ask her to name 3 players from our team"
@ColoDolo13: "Dear Kardashian/Jenner family,
PLEASE stay away from the Knicks."
@Go1DenUpdates: "kylie really posted “knicks in 5” like she been courtside since the starks era somebody ask her to name 3 players that ain’t brunson or the one with the pretty eyes"
The Knicks finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
They beat the Detroit Pistons in the first round (in six games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night (in Boston).
If the Celtics can stay alive, the teams would return to New York City for Game 6 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.