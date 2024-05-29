Kyrie Irving's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Timberwolves-Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
During the game, Kyrie Irving made an excellent shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Irving had 12 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/13 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "KYRIE WITH THE SILKY LEFT 😮💨"
Irving is coming off a sensational performance in Game 3 where he put up 33 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs won 116-107 and they have a 3-0 lead in the series.
If they are able to win Tuesday's game, the Mavs will head to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
Meanwhile, a loss would result in the teams going to Minnesota for Game 5 on Thursday evening at the Target Center.
Irving is in his second season with the Mavs and has proven to be an excellent fit playing next to Luka Doncic.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
In addition to Dallas, Irving has spent time with the Cavs, Nets and Celtics over 13 seasons in the NBA.