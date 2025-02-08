Kyrie Irving's Alley-Oop To Anthony Davis Went Viral In Rockets-Mavs Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks are playing the Houston Rockets at home in Dallas.
A lot of eyes are on the game due to the fact that Anthony Davis is making his Mavs debut.
During the first half, Davis connected with Kyrie Irving for a huge highlight that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "AD LOB FROM KYRIE
A new duo in Dallas."
Davis had an incredible start to his Mavs career.
Via StatMuse: "Anthony Davis in the first half:
24 PTS
13 REB
5 AST
3 BLK
First Mav with 20/10 in a half since Luka."
Many NBA fans reacted to his highlight with Irving.
@4thand26pod: "I’d like to go on record and say, the Mavs will be good, it’s still a generationally bad trade, but these Mavs could (could) make some noise in the playoffs if (if) Kyrie and AD stay healthy for the rest of the year."
@ProspectTimes: "Dang it. I didn't want to watch the Mavs again so soon."
@ZegrasOhtani: "Im glad AD is doing well in Dallas. I wish for a lakers mavericks conference finals"
@Nasir1995x: "Why pelinka ? Just let him play the 4"
As for Irving, he had four points, one rebound, four assists and one block while shooting 1/6 from the field in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
Davis is in his 13th NBA season.