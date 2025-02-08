Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving's Alley-Oop To Anthony Davis Went Viral In Rockets-Mavs Game

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis had a big highlight.

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks are playing the Houston Rockets at home in Dallas.

A lot of eyes are on the game due to the fact that Anthony Davis is making his Mavs debut.

During the first half, Davis connected with Kyrie Irving for a huge highlight that went viral on social media.

Via The NBA: "AD LOB FROM KYRIE

A new duo in Dallas."

Davis had an incredible start to his Mavs career.

Via StatMuse: "Anthony Davis in the first half:

24 PTS
13 REB
5 AST
3 BLK

First Mav with 20/10 in a half since Luka."

Many NBA fans reacted to his highlight with Irving.

@4thand26pod: "I’d like to go on record and say, the Mavs will be good, it’s still a generationally bad trade, but these Mavs could (could) make some noise in the playoffs if (if) Kyrie and AD stay healthy for the rest of the year."

@ProspectTimes: "Dang it. I didn't want to watch the Mavs again so soon."

@ZegrasOhtani: "Im glad AD is doing well in Dallas. I wish for a lakers mavericks conference finals"

@Nasir1995x: "Why pelinka ? Just let him play the 4"

As for Irving, he had four points, one rebound, four assists and one block while shooting 1/6 from the field in his first 28 minutes of playing time.

The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.

Davis is in his 13th NBA season.

