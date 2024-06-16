Kyrie Irving's Brutally Honest Quote About Getting Traded To Boston Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 122-84 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Kyrie Irving finished the victory with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
One of the biggest storylines of the series has been the fact that he is going up against his former team.
The 2016 NBA Champion spent two seasons in Boston (2017-19).
Before Game 5, Irving was once again asked about his time with Boston (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Irving: "When I look back on it, getting traded here, this wasn't one of my options. It wasn't like number one on my list, so when the opportunity got approached to me instead of going back and appreciating the Celtics history I just came in with an open mind. Just kind of like, I'm just going to go with the flow into this, but I think that was the wrong approach. Just being young. Now that I'm a little older, hindsight looking back on it, I definitely would have taken the time to get to know people within the community, talk to some of the champions that have come before me. Actually, extend myself to them instead of the other way."
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Mavs win, Game 6 would be back in Dallas on Thursday evening.
Irving is in his second season with Dallas.