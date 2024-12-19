Kyrie Irving's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the LA Clippers (at home) in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving is on the injury report.
Via @DLLS_Mavs: "Kyrie Irving, who returned to practice yesterday for the Mavericks, remains questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers with right shoulder soreness"
Irving is in his third season playing for Dallas.
The 2016 NBA Champion is currently averaging 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 46.8% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Mavs have gotten off to a good start to the season with a 17-9 record in 26 games.
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 143-133.
Irving had 21 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/16 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 mintues of playing time.
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (45), Klay Thompson (29) and Kyrie Irving (21) combined for 95 points tonight at GSW, marking the most by the trio thus far (previous: 81 at PHX 10/26/24).
It marked the third time they each went for 20+ points on the season (also: at GSW 11/12/24, at TOR 12/7/24)."
Following Thursday's game, the Mavs and Clippers will face off (again) on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas.
Last season, the Mavs beat the Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.