Kyrie Irving's Current Injury Status For Heat-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Miami Heat (at home).
For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving is on the injury report.
The All-Star guard is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Mavs list Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness) and Klay Thompson (left foot sprain) as questionable tonight vs. Heat.
Dante Exum (Achilles tightness) is the only Dallas player who was out last night to be upgraded to questionable."
The Mavs are coming off a 111-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Irving exploded for 42 points, seven rebounds and one steal while shooting 15/25 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record in 55 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Heat, the Mavs will play their next game on February 21 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Real Sports: "Kyrie Irving has the 5th most games in NBA history with 40+ PTS & 5+ 3PM."
As for the Heat, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-27 record in 52 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).