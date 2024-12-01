Kyrie Irving's Current Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Trail Blazers in Portland.
For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as star point guard Kyrie Irving is on the injury report.
Irving is averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 46.6% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via RotoWire: "Kyrie Irving: Questionable Sunday vs. Portland"
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-8 record in 20 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after defeating the Utah Jazz (on the road) by a score of 106-94.
Irving led the team with 30 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Kyrie Irving had a NIGHT ✨
30 PTS | 9 AST | 7 REB | 4 STL | 6 3PM"
After they play the Trail Blazers, the Mavs will conclude their road trip and head home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.
On the other hand, the Trail Blazers have had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 season.
They are 8-12 in 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the west.
That said, the Trail Blazers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and they are 5-4 in the nine games they have hosted in Portland).