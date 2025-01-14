Kyrie Irving's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Denver Nuggets in Texas.
For the game, they could get one of their best players back in action, as Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The 2016 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous five games.
Via Mark Followill: "We do have a broadcast of Mavs vs Denver on KFAA/MavsTV. 8p for Mavs CenterCourt followed by 8:30 game broadcast coverage. JJ Barea joins the show again. And a Kyrie Irving return is on the horizon...practiced Monday & upgraded to questionable after missing last 4 (lumbar sprain)"
Irving is in the middle of another excellent season.
The future Hall of Famer has averages of 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
The Mavs come into the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-17 record in 39 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Mavs lost to the Nuggets (also at home) by a score of 112-101.
Following Denver, they will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Irving is in his third season playing for Dallas.
Last season, he helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
In addition to the Mavs, Irving has also spent time with the Nets, Celtics and Cavs.