Kyrie Irving's Dagger Went Viral In Thunder-Mavs Game 3
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The game was close, but the Mavs were able to come away with a 105-101 victory.
Late in the game, star point guard Kyrie Irving made the dagger to give the Mavs a five-point lead with less than one minute left.
Via The NBA: "KYRIE FLOATER.
MAVS UP 5 WITH 30 SECONDS LEFT IN GAME 3."
Irving finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs now have a 2-1 lead in the series, as the teams had split Games 1 and 2 in Oklahoma City.
P.J. Washington led the Mavs with 27 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 11/23 from the field 5/12 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in six games.
As for the Thunder, they were led by All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 31 points, ten rebounds, six assists, one steal and five blocks while shooting 10/23 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).