Kyrie Irving's Flashy Highlight Went Viral In Spurs-Mavs Game
Kyrie Irving had a big highlight during Saturday's game.
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are in San Antonio playing the Spurs.
Kyrie Irving had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes.
The 2016 NBA Champion also had a flashy highlight that got a lot of attention on social media.
Via The NBA: "Steal... Euro Step... And-1.
What a play from Kyrie Irving on NBA TV 😮💨"
