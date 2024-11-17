Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving's Flashy Highlight Went Viral In Spurs-Mavs Game

Kyrie Irving had a big highlight during Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are in San Antonio playing the Spurs.

Kyrie Irving had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes.

The 2016 NBA Champion also had a flashy highlight that got a lot of attention on social media.

Via The NBA: "Steal... Euro Step... And-1.

What a play from Kyrie Irving on NBA TV 😮‍💨"

