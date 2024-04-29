Kyrie Irving's Dazzling Finish Went Viral In Clippers-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in Texas for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The Mavs lost by a score of 116-111, so the series is now tied up at 2-2.
Despite the loss, 2016 NBA Champion Kyrie Irving had a good game, and finished with 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 14/25 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
He also had a miraculous highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "UNBELIEVABLE finish from Kyrie 🤯🤯"
Irving is one of the best finishers of all time.
He is in his second season with the Mavs and averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
The Clippers had won Game 1, and then the Mavs won two straight before losing on Sunday.
2018 MVP James Harden led the way with 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/17 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the New Orleans Pelicans.