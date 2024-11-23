Kyrie Irving's Heartfelt Luka Doncic Statement Went Viral After Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Nuggets in Denver.
The game got close in the second half, but the Mavs were able to hold on to win by a score of 123-120.
Irving finished with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/19 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs were playing without their best player (Luka Doncic), and Irving spoke about his superstar teammate during a postgame interview with ESPN.
Irving: "We miss you hermano. Hopefully, you're at home, and you're happy, man. This is definitely one for him and one for all our guys who aren't able to be here and be healthy."
The Mavs recently announced that Doncic would be out for at least one week.
Via Mavs PR on November 21: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI revealed a right wrist sprain for guard Luka Dončić. Dončić sustained the injury during the Mavericks’ game against New Orleans on Tuesday.
Dončić will be reevaluated in one week."